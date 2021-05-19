SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport Financial Empowerment Center is officially open to the public.
The center is a direct partnership between the City of Shreveport and the United Way of Northwest Louisiana.
The SFEC provides professional, one-on-one financial counseling and coaching to local residents at no cost.
The center opened in 2020, but due to the Coronavirus pandemic, could not allow residents into the office.
Even without face-to-face interactions, the center helped hundreds of families in its inaugural year, and helped reduce hundreds of thousands of dollars of debt.
