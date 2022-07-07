It took three games and overtime, but the Shreveport Mavericks will bring "The Lillie" back to the Arklatex.
In just their second year in the TBL, the Mavericks win their third championship as a franchise in Shreveport. After dropping game two Wednesday night, the Mavs and Albany Patroons battled through a grueling winner-take-all game three.
Trailing by two late in the fourth, a buzzer-beating shot by Patrick Meyers sent the game to overtime. Meyers had 28 points on the night.
Paul Harrison took over in the extra frame, finishing the night with a game-high 36 points and nine rebounds. Paul Parks added 26 and 11 rebounds.
Shreveport's win also snaps a three year home winning streak for Albany who hadn't previously lost a game at home since 2019.