SHREVEPORT, La- Shreveport residents are now in recovery mode after extensive damage caused by the storm.
One Shreveport family personally affected by damage from Hurricane Laura was the Scomegys family.
Multiple trees fell near the Scomegys' home in South Highlands historic neighborhood. The fallen trees caused blocked roads and damaged traffic lights.
Scott Scomegys said he is thankful his home was spared and not targeted by a tree, but that it will take weeks before the debris is cleaned up from his lawn.
Scomegys said his oldest daughter Emma was the one who alerted the family about the fallen trees.