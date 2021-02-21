Free drinking water will be distributed at the following locations Monday:
BOSSIER CITY
In Bossier City, bottled water will be distributed from 7 a.m. while supplies last at the Bossier Civic Center. Residents will be limited to one case of water.
Bossier Parish residents will be able to pick up bottled water at various sites including the town of Benton, town of Plain Dealing and the town of Haughton. Also, water will be available at the North East Fire District, the East 80 Fire District #1 and South Bossier Fire District #2 until supplies are exhausted.
DESOTO PARISH
Distribution will be at the following locations: 10 a.m., Pelican Library; noon at the old Walmert in Mansfield and Government Plaza in Stonewall; 1 p.m. in the vacant lot beside Dairy Queen. Supplies are limited and meant for those most in need.
RINGGOLD
One case of water will be given to each household beginning at 9 a.m. Monday at Ringgold Town Hall.
NATCHITOCHES
Customers without water can get some at a water filling station set up at the corner of Church Street and Third Street. Residents must provide their own containers.