Fifth year Oklahoma State senior and former Calvary defensive back Rodarius Williams is skipping the Cowboys bowl game to prepare for the upcoming NFL Draft.
Williams announced the decision Monday on Twitter saying, “Playing in the NFL has always been a goal of mine and after long and careful thinking with the family, we as a whole have decided it’s best I prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft."
December 14, 2020
Williams allowed just nine completions in 2020. He hopes to join is older brother, Cleveland defensive back Greedy Williams, in the NFL.