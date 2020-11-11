Stovall

November 11 kicked off the early signing period of college recruits across the country and the Arklatex was loaded with kids signing their letters of intent.

See a list of Wednesday's signees below.

Airline

Raelin Chaffin - LSU

Benton

Grayson Gates - NSU

Clint Lasiter - ULL

Hayden Hable - SAU

Byrd

Slade Netterville - LA Tech

Mason Langdon - NSU

Calvary

Daniel Ortiz - North Alabama

Cedar Creek

Jack Parks - LA Tech

Haughton

Peyton Stovall - Arkansas

Haynesville

Marissa Tell - Grambling

Parkway

Hayden Knotts - NSU

 

 

 

