November 11 kicked off the early signing period of college recruits across the country and the Arklatex was loaded with kids signing their letters of intent.
See a list of Wednesday's signees below.
Airline
Raelin Chaffin - LSU
Benton
Grayson Gates - NSU
Clint Lasiter - ULL
Hayden Hable - SAU
Byrd
Slade Netterville - LA Tech
Mason Langdon - NSU
Calvary
Daniel Ortiz - North Alabama
Cedar Creek
Jack Parks - LA Tech
Haughton
Peyton Stovall - Arkansas
Haynesville
Marissa Tell - Grambling
Parkway
Hayden Knotts - NSU