SHREVEPORT, La. - 2020 ended up being a very wet year across the ArkLaTex.
The Shreveport National Weather Service measured over 61 inches of rain for the year which ended up 10 inches above average. The weather service says last year was the 16th wettest on record.
The KTBS 3 Weather Watchers also recorded above average rainfall in 2020. Here are some of their totals.
|KTBS 3 WEATHER WATCHER
|CITY, STATE
|2020 RAINFALL (Inches)
|BILL BRYAN
|PLEASANT HILL, LA
|81.50
|EDWIN CHRISTIAN
|CROSSROADS, TX
|65.14
|MICHELLE GULLETTE
|RINGGOLD, LA
|65.41
|WAYNE HATFIELD
|HOMER, LA
|71.30
|DEBBIE JOHNSON
|CENTER, TX
|12.42 (SEPT. - DEC.)
|TOMMY LOWE
|FULTON, AR
|107.0
|ROBERT MORRIS
|DEQUEEN, AR
|82.65
|JASON PATTERSON
|ATLANTA, TX
|70.26
|MARK POTTER
|BOSSIER CITY, LA
|58.34
|RONNIE VAIL
|RUSTON, LA
|86.19
|LENNY VOWELL
|KARNACK, TX
|71.90
|RICHARD WHITE
|MINDEN, LA
|61.44.
Tommy Lowe in Fulton, AR doubled his average with 107 inches! That's 43 inches more than New Orleans receives annually i.e. 64 inches!
Thanks weather watchers for your information.
To join the KTBS 3 Weather Watchers and represent your community on our weather maps, register here and send us your data.