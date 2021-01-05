Mega 3 Storm Team Doppler Radar Image on 12/31/2020
Mega 3 Storm Team Doppler Radar Image on 12/31/2020

SHREVEPORT, La. - 2020 ended up being a very wet year across the ArkLaTex.

Shreveport National Weather Service Climate Data for 12/31/2020

The Shreveport National Weather Service measured over 61 inches of rain for the year which ended up 10 inches above average.  The weather service says last year was the 16th wettest on record.

The KTBS 3 Weather Watchers also recorded above average rainfall in 2020.  Here are some of their totals.

KTBS 3 WEATHER WATCHER CITY, STATE 2020 RAINFALL (Inches)
 BILL BRYAN PLEASANT HILL, LA 81.50
 EDWIN CHRISTIAN CROSSROADS, TX 65.14
 MICHELLE GULLETTE RINGGOLD, LA 65.41
 WAYNE HATFIELD HOMER, LA 71.30
 DEBBIE JOHNSON CENTER, TX 12.42 (SEPT. - DEC.)
 TOMMY LOWE FULTON, AR 107.0
 ROBERT MORRIS DEQUEEN, AR 82.65
 JASON PATTERSON ATLANTA, TX 70.26
 MARK POTTER BOSSIER CITY, LA 58.34
 RONNIE VAIL RUSTON, LA 86.19
 LENNY VOWELL KARNACK, TX 71.90
 RICHARD WHITE MINDEN, LA 61.44.

Tommy Lowe in Fulton, AR doubled his average with 107 inches!  That's 43 inches more than New Orleans receives annually i.e. 64 inches!

Thanks weather watchers for your information.

To join the KTBS 3 Weather Watchers and represent your community on our weather maps, register here and send us your data.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags



Load comments