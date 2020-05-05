Mega 3 Storm Team Doppler Radar from Tuesday Morning
Mega 3 Storm Team Doppler Radar from Tuesday Morning

SHREVEPORT, La. - Showers and a few storms moved through the area today with a cold front.  Rain amounts were relatively light compared to recent storms.

Here are the KTBS 3 Weather Watcher reports:

Northern ArkLaTex Rain Amounts

Northern sections saw the most rain today.  Rain amounts ranged from a tenth of a inch in Fulton, AR according to Tommy Lowe to .67 inches in Texarkana as reported by Linda Kaufmann.

Central ArkLaTex Rainfall

Lighter rainfall amounts occurred farther south.  In the central ArkLaTex, Karnack had .15 inches as measured by Lenny Vowell.

Metro Rain Amounts

Rainfall was also light across the metro area.  Molly Rankin in Benton received only .04 inches this morning.

Southern ArkLaTex Rainfall Totals

Southern sections saw some downpours during the afternoon.  Amounts ended up less than northern sections.  Larry Rymal in Joaquin, TX had only .02 inches.

Thanks weather watchers for your reports.

If you would like to join, register here.  Then send us your weather data.  Highs, lows and rainfall work for us.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments