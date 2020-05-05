SHREVEPORT, La. - Showers and a few storms moved through the area today with a cold front. Rain amounts were relatively light compared to recent storms.
Here are the KTBS 3 Weather Watcher reports:
Northern sections saw the most rain today. Rain amounts ranged from a tenth of a inch in Fulton, AR according to Tommy Lowe to .67 inches in Texarkana as reported by Linda Kaufmann.
Lighter rainfall amounts occurred farther south. In the central ArkLaTex, Karnack had .15 inches as measured by Lenny Vowell.
Rainfall was also light across the metro area. Molly Rankin in Benton received only .04 inches this morning.
Southern sections saw some downpours during the afternoon. Amounts ended up less than northern sections. Larry Rymal in Joaquin, TX had only .02 inches.
Thanks weather watchers for your reports.
