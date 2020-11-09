BATON ROUGE, La. - Coach Ed Orgeron says some members of the LSU football team are self-quarantining after there were positive coronavirus tests among the team.
Orgeron announced Monday that some of those affected are starters but would not say how players are isolating. It's unclear if the situation will affect the Alabama game Saturday.
Sports Illustrated reports the cases were traced back to a party around Halloween weekend.
LSU was on a bye this week and has not played another team since its loss against Auburn on Oct. 31.
Orberon also said Monday that Myles Brennan will miss Saturday's game due to his persisting back injury.