Orgeron

BATON ROUGE, La. - Coach Ed Orgeron says some members of the LSU football team are self-quarantining after there were positive coronavirus tests among the team.

LSU QB Myles Brennan

LSU QB Myles Brennan

Orgeron announced Monday that some of those affected are starters but would not say how players are isolating. It's unclear if the situation will affect the Alabama game Saturday. 

Sports Illustrated reports the cases were traced back to a party around Halloween weekend.

