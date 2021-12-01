RUSTON, La. – Louisiana Tech President Les Guice and VP and Director of Athletics Eric Wood introduced one of the most innovative offensive minds in college football Wednesday as Sonny Cumbie was welcomed to Ruston as the 34th head football coach in Bulldog history.
Cumbie has spent the past 12 years as an assistant coach in the Big 12, including two stints at Texas Tech (2009-13, 2021) and one at TCU (2014-2020). He has served as offensive coordinator the past nine years for the Red Raiders and Horned Frogs and worked under some of the top coaches in college football, including Mike Leach, Tommy Tuberville, Kliff Kingsbury and Gary Patterson.
His offensive philosophy should fit in well with the Bulldog faithful. High-octane football is craved at Joe Aillet Stadium on Saturdays in the fall.
"Sonny Cumbie is the perfect fit for our program, our department, our University, and our community," said Wood. "Culture. Class. Competitive Excellence. He exemplifies all of these things. As our student-athletes, staff, and fans get an opportunity to know Sonny, they will see what we saw during the interview process.
"I've heard so much in the last year about the history of high-scoring offenses and hard-hitting defenses. Our fan base wants an exciting brand of football. They want to win conference titles. They want to continue to build upon the success we have had over the past decade. Sonny will bring all of that to Ruston."
Cumbie comes to Tech after serving as the offensive coordinator at Texas Tech in 2021, including serving as the interim head coach over the final four games of the season. This was his second stint in Lubbock, after beginning his college coaching career with the Red Raiders in 2009.
He also served as the quarterbacks coach and the offensive coordinator at TCU during his seven seasons in Ft. Worth. And everywhere he has been, his offenses have been innovative and entertaining.