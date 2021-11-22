Taysom Hill

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) looks down the field before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. (Photo by Max Becherer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)

METAIRIE, La. - The New Orleans Saints and multi-purpose offensive player Taysom Hill have reached an agreement on a unique four-year contract extension that could pay Hill up to $95 million, a league source confirmed to the Times-Picayune.

ESPN's Adam Schefter was the first to report the terms of the extension, which will pay Hill at least $40 million the next four seasons — including $22.5 million guaranteed — but could go as high as $95 million if Hill earns the Saints starting quarterback job.

Hill's current contract was set to void after the 2021 season, and the team would have carried an $8.9 million salary cap hit in 2022 even if he had not been on the roster.

Report a typo on this article
0
0
1
0
0

Tags



Recommended for you

Load comments