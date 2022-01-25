SHREVEPORT, La -- All signs point to Mayor Adrian Perkins giving Wayne Smith the job of police chief permanently at a news conference Wednesday afternoon.
One applicant is already congratulating Smith in a Facebook post. Sammy Wyatt, who scored highest on the test among nine applicants, says Perkins did not interview him or any of the other applicants -- at least to Wyatt's knowledge.
Two other sources inside the police department told KTBS the same thing.
Through his spokeswoman, Perkins' declined comment on Tuesday. Marquel Sennet said the mayor will answer all questions at the official announcement Wednesday.
Perkins named Smith, a police veteran of more than 40 years, as substitute chief last August after the mayor asked former chief Ben Raymond to step down.