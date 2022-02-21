FILE - LSU head coach Kim Mulkey reacts to a play in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina in Baton Rouge, La., Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. Mulkey has LSU back in the top 10 for the first time in 13 years as the Tigers moved up three places to No. 8 in The Associated Press women's basketball poll Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle, File)