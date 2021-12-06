BATON ROUGE, La. - Prairie View coach and former Southern University assistant Eric Dooley has been hired as the Jaguars' 20th head football coach, the school announced Monday.
Dooley, who guided the Panthers to the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship game this season, will be introduced in a news conference conference at noon Tuesday in the A.W. Mumford Field House.
Dooley replaces interim coach Jason Rollins, who took over last May when Dawson Odums resigned following the abbreviated spring season, his ninth at Southern.
Rollins led the Jaguars to a 4-7 record in 2021.
Prairie View won its first division title since 2009 this season but lost to Jackson State in the championship game Saturday.
Dooley coached four seasons at Prairie View and compiled a 20-16 overall record with a 16-9 mark in SWAC play. He had winning records in three of his four seasons.
Dooley was an assistant on Pete Richardson’s staffs from 1997-2009, helping the Jaguars to HBCU championships in 1997 and 2003, in addition to conference titles from 1997-99 and 2003.
A wide receiver in his playing days under the legendary Eddie Robinson at Grambling, Dooley also coached four seasons at Grambling as offensive coordinator and three at Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
Dooley is also an alumnus of the Southern system, having earned his undergraduate degree at SUNO in 1999 and his master's degree in 2005.