Another coaching vacancy in the Arklatex has been filled as Southwood High School has hired Mike Green as its next head football coach.
Green is a coaching veteran in the Arklatex with his most recent head coaching stint coming in Mansfield. He has also led programs at Woodlawn and Huntington.
Most recently, Green served as the offensive coordinator at Woodlawn.
Christopher Wilson was the first to report the hiring.
Green steps in for Jesse Esters who led the Cowboys to a 2-0 start in 2022 before the school was forced to forfeit those games. They finished the season 0-10.