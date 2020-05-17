SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are investigating a fatal shooting that claimed the life of a local man Saturday evening.
Just after 4 p.m. Saturday, Shreveport Police patrol officers were called to a home located in the 100 block of East Ratcliff Street related to a shooting.
When the officers arrived, they discovered a 37 year old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The man, whose name has not been released yet, was taken to Ochsner LSU Hospital by ambulance where he later died from his injuries.
Based on preliminary information obtained at the crime scene, authorities believe the incident occurred after the man arrived at the East Ratcliff Street residence and forcefully entered the home without permission. It is further believed the man, once inside the home, was shot once by a person inside the residence. Authorities detained two people at the scene, including the suspected shooter.
During the investigation, SPD learned the victim was known to persons in the home and possibly shared a romantic relationship with one of the detained.
Charges are currently pending as the investigation moves forward.