SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital Friday night.
Police were called just before 10 p.m. to the 3600 block of Jackson Street. Police say two men were in an argument at a home. One of the men left the home, came back, and started shooting. Both of the men exchanged gunfire, according to police.
One of the men was shot multiple times. He was sent to Ochsner LSU Health with life threatening injuries.
SPD says the other man fled the scene, and that they are still looking for him.