The largest public and private high schools in Louisiana will continue to play for separate state championships in football — along with basketball, baseball and softball — after a vote of Class 5A representatives Friday at the LHSAA annual convention in Baton Rouge.
A series of amendment proposals that would have allowed all 68 schools in the 5A enrollment classification compete for the same state championships in their respective sports failed to reach the simple majority needed for passage.
LHSAA schools have been separated into select and non-select categories for the postseason in football since 2013, and for basketball, baseball and softball since 2017.
Brother Martin principal Ryan Gallagher authored the proposals for football, basketball and baseball. He said the basketball vote was decided by a “very, very close” margin. When asked if the vote margins in the other three sports were decided by more than 10, he said yes.
LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine said the proposals — had they passed — could have been a step toward bringing together schools in the smaller-enrollment classes, from 4A on down.
“I thought maybe this was the last chance to do that,” Bonine said. “Maybe the conversation should change from how we’re going to bring it back together to what we’re going to do moving forward.”
As things stand, non-select football schools in Class 5A will compete in a 32-team playoff bracket while select schools in that enrollment classification are left to compete in what will be an 11-team bracket in 2022 — with six of those schools hailing from the New Orleans Catholic League.
“I’m disappointed,” Gallagher said. “I wouldn’t say I was surprised. I’m disappointed for student-athletes in Division I that are stuck in a watered-down format.”
Rummel won what some would say was the last true 5A state football championship in 2012, the final season before the split. Jay Roth, now the school athletic director, coached that team.
“I feel sorry for the athletes in the state of Louisiana who do not get to experience what it’s like to have a chance to play for a true championship,” said Roth, who voted at the meeting.
Under the old format, “You had to be one of the top two teams” to play for a championship, Roth said. “Now, if you get there, it’s two different games and two different sites and two different champions. There’s not enough room for that.”
A vote to bring the entire organization together for the postseason in all sports would require a change to the LHSAA constitution. That requires a two-thirds majority vote, something that has failed in years since the split.
“I thought this was a chance to get it done with a class vote and a simple majority,” Zachary athletic director David Brewerton said. “A month ago, I would have told you I thought it was going to pass. But I started hearing more and more about area groups getting together and deciding how they would vote.”
Brewerton — who doubles as the football coach at Zachary, which won the 5A championship in December — has experience coaching at public and private schools.
“My feeling on it is that the association is a lot stronger when we are all together,” he said. “I think (Bonine) and the association have done some things to address several complaints. But today sent a clear message.”
John Ehret athletic director Sheena Smith said the attendance-zone restriction for public schools was among the reasons she voted against the four proposals. She also questioned why these were 5A-only proposals.
“Why is this just happening in 5A?” she said. “For me, that’s what this was. If it was the whole organization coming back together, then I’m ready. Let’s bring that argument to the table.”
Walker principal Jason St. Pierre hoped the LHSAA could find a way to solve the attendance-zone issue.
“I don’t know how you can do that,” he said. “Until you do, you may always have the split.”
Extra points
• Among other amendments, the Division IV select football bracket will expand to 24 schools, and the championship for that division will be included in the Prep Classic schedule of games at the Caesars Superdome.
• In basketball, the higher-seeded team will be the home team in all rounds of the postseason beginning with the 2022-23 school year. In soccer, postseason brackets in Division II, III and IV will expand from 24 to 32 schools.
• In baseball, all non-select bi-district round matchups will be determined by a best-of-three format. Also, the select school semifinals in all divisions will follow a best-of-three format, as will the championship rounds in Divisions I through IV.
• LHSAA membership approved a pay increase for officials and umpires in baseball, basketball, football, soccer, softball, volleyball and wrestling.
All approved amendments will take effect July 1.