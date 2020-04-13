Last year Loyola's Steven Geter returned to the field following open heart surgery. This offseason, Geter is saying goodbye to the Flyers.
The longtime coach is stepping down from his roles as head coach and athletic director to enter private business. Geter says a friend approached him during the 2019 season about a job opportunity. After six months of deliberation, Geter decided the opportunity was too good to pass up.
Geter has the third-most wins in the school's history and has led the Flyers to district titles in three of the last four seasons. As he looks back on his time as the leader of the Flyers though, he wants to be remembered for something else, "I hope people look back and see that I left a legacy of caring and that I left of legacy of believing in my football players and that I left a legacy of developing young men. I've always talked to my players about when they leave. At some point in time we're not able to play high school football forever. What kind of legacy will you leave? I hope I left a great one. I hope I left one that just over a few months from now that nobody is not talking about anymore."
Scott Mallien will replace Geter as head coach and athletic director at Loyola.