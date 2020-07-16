HOUSTON – University of Houston football senior receiver Marquez Stevenson was selected to the 2020 Biletnikoff Award Watch List, the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation announced on Thursday.
This is the third straight season Stevenson has been selected to the Biletnikoff Award Watch List. As a junior, the Shreveport, La., native led Houston with 52 receptions for 907 yards and nine touchdowns.
The Biletnikoff Award annually recognizes the outstanding FBS receiver in college football. Any player, regardless of position (wide receiver, tight end, slot back, and running back) who catches a pass is eligible for the award. As such, the Biletnikoff Award recognizes college football's outstanding receiver, not merely college football's outstanding wide receiver.
The award winner is selected by the Biletnikoff Award national selection committee, a group of prominent college football journalists, commentators, announcers, Biletnikoff Award winners, and other former receivers.
MARQUEZ STEVENSON | SR. | WR
• 2018, 2019 and 2020 Biletnikoff Award Watch List
• 2018 and 2019 American Athletic All-Conference First Team
• Has recorded eight career 100-yard receiving games
• Was third in The American with nine touchdowns in 2019
• Led the American and ranked second in the FBS with two kickoff return touchdowns
• Ranked 30th nationally in 2019 with 122.4 all-purpose yards
A pair of LSU Tigers were also named to the list, Ja'Marr Chase and Parkway's Terrace Marshall. The former Parkway Panther is expected to have breakout season in 2020 after hauling in 13 touchdowns in 2019, including the dagger in the National Championship against Clemson.