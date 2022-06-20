OMAHA, Neb. – Arkansas and Ole Miss slugged it out early on Monday night but the Razorbacks blinked first in a 13-5 loss to set up an elimination game with Auburn tomorrow night at the College World Series at Charles Schwab Field.
The Hogs and Rebels traded runs in the first two innings with Ole Miss taking a 4-3 lead into the third. A one-out walk issued by reliever Kole Ramage started a string of trouble for the senior and the Razorbacks. Garrett Wood singled for Ole Miss and nine-hole hitter Calvin Harris stretched the Rebs’ lead to three runs with a two-run double into the left field corner.
Arkansas rallied in the bottom of the first and second innings after the Rebels put two runs on the board in the top half of each frame but failed to hold serve in the bottom of the third. After the Rebels scratched two runs in the first inning, the Hogs rallied for a run thanks to a two-out, RBI-double from Michael Turner. Two more runs came across for Ole Miss in the second but this time, Arkansas answered with two of their own manufacturing both runs. Robert Moore reached on an error in front of a Jalen Battles double to set up Peyton Stovall, who delivered a run with a groundout to first. A safety squeeze bunt from Zack Gregory pulled the Hogs within a run but that was as close as Arkansas would get on Monday night. Ole Miss tacked on four in the fifth and two more in the eighth to set the final score.
Razorbacks starter Zack Morris took the loss, allowing two runs on two hits while recording just two outs in the first. Arkansas pitching struggled with control all night, issuing 10 walks in the loss. Braydon Webb and Battles led the way offensively with two hits apiece. Stovall added his sixth home run of the season with a two-run shot into the right field bleachers in the ninth.
Ole Miss starter Hunter Elliott earned the win with 6.1 innings. The lefty allowed three runs, one earned, on six hits with two walks and four strikeouts. Leadoff hitter Justin Bench collected four hits and Harris drove in four runs.
The Hogs and Auburn will battle tomorrow night in an elimination game at 6 p.m. on ESPN.