WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 03: A view of the U.S. Supreme Court Building on May 03, 2022 in Washington, DC. In an initial draft majority opinion obtained by Politico, Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito allegedly wrote that the cases Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood of Southeastern v. Casey should be overruled, which would end federal protection of abortion rights across the country. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)