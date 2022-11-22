CHICAGO – The Butkus Foundation has named five of the nation’s best collegiate and high school linebackers Butkus Award® finalists for the 2022 season.
The collegiate finalists come from five different schools representing four conferences (American Athletic, Big Ten, Pac-12, and SEC). Five different states are represented among the five high school finalists.
The winner of each award will be named on or before Dec. 7.
“The five finalists embody the toughness, grit, football temperament and playmaking ability that the Butkus Award seeks to recognize. It’s my honor to present our finalists, as chosen by our selection committee,” award namesake Dick Butkus said. “There are many very deserving candidates. These linebackers represent the most exceptional and have very bright futures ahead.”
The 2022 Butkus Award winners will be honored at a televised event on Jan. 21, 2023, at the Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa in Rancho Mirage, Calif. The event will again feature namesake Dick Butkus and numerous noted NFL Alumni. Ticket and sponsorship information is available by contacting the Butkus Foundation.
Following are the semifinalist selections:
2022 Collegiate Butkus Award Finalists
Jack Campbell, Iowa
Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Georgia
Daiyan Henley, Washington State
Ivan Pace Jr., Cincinnati
Drew Sanders, Arkansas
2022 High School Butkus Award Finalists
Drayk Bowen, Andrean (Merriville, Ind.)
Tackett Curtis, Many (Many, La.)
Anthony Hill, Ryan (Denton, Texas)
Ben Kueter, Iowa City (Iowa City, Iowa)
Raylen Wilson, Lincoln (Tallahassee, Fla.)
The Butkus Award inscription reads: “When a player receives the Butkus Award he will know two things. First, he is recognized as the best of the best linebackers in America. Second, and in the long run most important, he will understand that this recognition brings a responsibility to serve others by giving back. – Dick Butkus.”
Founded in 1985, the Butkus Award honors linebackers at three levels while supporting causes important to the Butkus family. Causes include Butkus Takes Heart™ initiative encouraging early cardiovascular screening among adults, and the I Play Clean® initiative encouraging athletes to train naturally without performance-enhancing drugs. A 51-member expert panel of coaches, scouts and journalists guides the selection process. The Butkus Foundation has presented the high school and professional awards since 2008. The collegiate award is now in its 38th season.