NATCHITOCHES, La. - Saturday marked the Natchitoches Tappedtober event with over 150 craft beers and wines.
The festival was held on the Natchitoches River Front and included a kid zone, food trucks, football games on a giant digital screen, fireworks and live music from country music star, Frank Foster.
All proceeds went towards supporting the missions of the Northwestern Louisiana Cancer Foundation and Natchitoches Regional Medical Center Foundation.