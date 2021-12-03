METAIRIE, La. - Add another one to the seemingly never-ending list of significant injuries for this 2021 New Orleans Saints team.
Quarterback Taysom Hill, who started his first game of the season Thursday night against the Dallas Cowboys, is believed to have torn a tendon in the middle finger of his throwing hand, according to an NFL Network report.
Hill sustained that injury in the first quarter of Thursday's loss. He did not miss a play, but underwent an extensive evaluation in the medical tent on the Saints sideline and played the final three quarters with a splint on his middle finger.
After the game, Hill said the injury "took a little getting used to" in the game, adjusting to the lack of traction with the device taped to his finger, but added "it was okay."
Hill's fifth career start was his worst as a passer. He threw four interceptions, three of which occurred in the fourth quarter, and completed just 46.3% of his pass attempts.