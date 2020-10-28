LSU wide receiver Terrace Marshall's early season run has garnered plenty of praise across the country.
In Louisiana, the Parkway grad is being compared to one of his legendary relatives, the late Joe Delaney.
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron played with Delaney at Northwestern State and earlier this week said Marshall shares a few characteristics with his great uncle, "I see a lot of Joe Delaney in Terrace. He's an outstanding athlete and outstanding young man.”
The comparisons are nothing new to Marshall who has often referenced Delaney's story during his rise to national prominence, "It's a big part of my life, actually. I'm always hearing about him, whether it's from Coach O or people around me that are close like my family. He was a great person. I'm just kind of living in the moment and trying to create my own legacy, but again, still trying to pick up where he left off."
Marshall and the Tigers will take on Auburn Saturday at 2:30.