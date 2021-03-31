From Parkway, to LSU, and soon the NFL, Terrace Marshall Junior has always made his presence felt on the football field. LSU Pro Day was no exception.
The former Panther ran a blistering 4.38 in the 40 yard dash, had a 39 inch vertical jump, and did 19 reps on the bench press. Marshall says that combination of speed in strength will help set him apart from the other receivers in this draft class, "That versatility on the field, that versatility to be able to play inside and out and be able to produce the same amount of numbers and score the same amount of touchdowns."
During his sophomore season, Marshall was the third receiver on a National Championship team. With Justin Jefferson in the NFL and Ja'Marr Chase opting out of the 2020 season, Marshall elected to play and put some more work on film for NFL scouts, "I just feel like I had more to prove. I feel like I hadn't did everything that I needed to do to prove myself. I just wanted to go out there and play and compete. I love the game of football. I went out there and just competed. I felt like I had to prove myself some more."
Through 7 games this season Marshall racked up 48 catches for 731 yards and 10 touchdowns before opting out and preparing for life in the pros, "Everything is a business. As soon as you get out of college you instantly got to start handling business. Whether its getting your money right with taxes, getting everything in the real world right. It's teaching me you have to grow up fast, stay on your P's and Q's. It's the real world and you've just got to get yourself ready for it."
After his work at Pro Day, Marshall's dreams of being a first round draft pick seem to be coming true. In high school he played with one of Louisiana's top quarterbacks and of course Heisman winner Joe Burrow in college. He hopes to continue that trend as well at the next level, "I just want to go to an offense that throw the ball and a QB that can get me there. It will be the next level, so I'm pretty sure no team would have a quarterback out there that couldn't throw. I'm just looking forward to going to a team, no matter which team it is, and contributing to the offense."
The NFL Draft begins April 29.