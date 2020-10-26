LSU head coach Ed Orgeron spoke to the media Monday following the Tigers win over South Carolina.
Coach O discussed the play of freshman quarterback TJ Finley and said Myles Brennan's status for Saturday's game against Auburn is still unclear, "Myles is going to practice a little bit today. Jack is going to get him accelerated throughout the week. We're going to see. I don't know yet if he's going to play. He may play. It all depends how practice goes this week. We're only going to do about 25% with him today, see what he can do, feel it. Probably going to be sore. If he can't play, obviously TJ has done a great job for us. Max is going to do a great job. I'm not putting him in unless he's 100% ready."
Regardless of who is throwing the ball, former Parkway wideout Terrace Marshall is catching it. Marshall recorded his fourth-straight multi-touchdown against the Gamecocks and Orgeron says the Bossier City native is taking a more active approach leading the team, "He's turned into a team leader. He came to my office the last week, Coach, who is going to be the starting quarterback, man? I want to know. I want to know who he is. I told him my feelings. They were right down the middle. I said, Hey, let's see this week, pick. He came in my office Thursday morning, let's talk about it. He's become a team leader, vocal young man. He's the leader. He was in the background a little bit, kept quiet. I think the big thing with Terrace was to get healthy. Now he's healthy. He's confident. He comes off that field, Man, coach, I want that ball. You want that in all receivers. He's very confident right now and healthy."
Marshall and the Tigers will travel to Auburn for a Saturday afternoon showdown with the other Tigers. Kickoff is set for 2:30.