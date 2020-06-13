TEXARKANA, Texas - Texarkana police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and put another behind bars.
Around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the shooting in the 1300 block of Pine Street.
Police say they found 48-year-old Quentin Minniefield dead outside Robert Moore's apartment. A witness told police Minniefield knocked on Moore's door. Moore answered and allegedly began shooting at Minniefield.
Police say Moore, 40, ran off afterwards. He was caught and taken to the Miller County Jail.
While a motive in the homicide is not yet known, detectives learned that the two men knew each other.
Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Texarkana Texas Police Department at 903-798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.