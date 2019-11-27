TYLER, TX. - The number of home cooking fires increases significantly on Thanksgiving Day as compared to the national average on all other days. With Thanksgiving approaching, many people will be frying foods, including turkey. If done incorrectly, this can be a dangerous endeavor. When frying foods, you increase the risk of a cooking fire.
Keep the following tips in mind if you choose to fry a turkey this year:
• Fryers should only be used outdoors, away from buildings and other combustible materials. Never use in garages or on wooden decks.
• Make sure to have a 3-foot safe zone around your turkey fryer, free from kids and pets. This will help to protect against burn injuries.
• Do not overfill the cooking pot with oil, as this may cause a spill and potential fire.
• The turkey should be completely thawed and patted dry prior to frying. A partially frozen turkey will cause hot oil to splatter.
• Never leave the fryer unattended.
• There should be an all-purpose, ABC rated fire extinguisher nearby. Additionally, make certain that you are familiar with how to operate it. Never use water to extinguish a grease fire.
• Always wear the appropriate clothing: shirts with long sleeves, full length pants, and shoes that completely cover the feet. Safety goggles are also recommended.
• If a fire or accident does occur, call 911 immediately.
