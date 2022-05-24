THE BOSSIER PARISH SHERIFFS OFFICE IS HOSTING A SUMMER SPORTS CAMP

PLAIN DEALING, La.- The Bossier Sheriff’s Office will be hosting the Bossier Sheriff’s Youth Shooting Sports summer camp for Bossier Parish students starting in June.
This free summer camp will be held at the new Bossier Sheriff’s Shooting Sports Complex in Plain Dealing. The three-day camp is a combination of classroom work and practical hands on shooting drills at the new complex. Students 10 -14 years old will be taught the Louisiana Hunter’s Education Course, which is the first step for them to legally hunt in the state. The shooting drills for the camp will be the BB Target Rifle, Archery, and a 20-gauge Shotgun. There is also a new, free one-day camp to be held for students who already have their Hunters Education License, who would love to sharpen their skills.
Available camp dates are as follows:
• June 7-9, June 21-23, June 28-30
• July 5-7, July 12-14, July 19-21, July 26-28
• August 2-4
The one-day camps will be every Monday beginning June 6 and ending on Aug 1st.
To sign up, call Lisa Davis at 318-965-3411 or email Dep. James Lonadier at jlonadier@bossiersheriff.com.