There's a big event this upcoming Labor Day weekend in the City of Shreveport that's sure to get your toes tapping.
The 10th annual "Shreveport Blues and Southern Soul Pre-Labor Day Festival" will be held Sunday September 6th at Festival Plaza in downtown Shreveport.
A number of performers and bands are lined up to play, including TK Soul, Wilson Meadows, TILL1, Jeff Floyd, Avail Hollywood, and Jaye Hammer.
Tickets are $30 and there will be vendors on hand.
Anouk Brumfield joined KTBS 3 News Midday to discuss what those heading to the event can expect.