FILE - In this Aug. 9, 2016, file photo, U.S. gymnasts and gold medallists, Simone Biles, left and Gabrielle Douglas celebrate on the podium during the medal ceremony for the artistic gymnastics women's team at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The success of Olympic gymnastics champions Gabby Douglas and Simone Biles has created a spike in interest in the sport in Black communities. Representation among Black girls at the upper reaches of women's gymnastics is rising. Half of the U.S. Olympic team in Tokyo are women of color. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)