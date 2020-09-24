LSU Cut Outs

BATON ROUGE, La. - LSU's Athletics Department now has an idea of just how many fans bought cut-outs to stand in for them at Tiger Stadium this football season, and it's a lot.

According to a spokesperson for the department, about 1,500 fans have paid to have their two-dimensional likeness placed in the stands before kickoff Saturday. That's about three times what school officials originally expected to sell through.

Like the rest of the SEC, LSU has slashed its attendance capacity in Tiger Stadium due to COVID-19. The restrictions mean only about 25,000 fans will be able to attend a game at one time.

