BATON ROUGE, La. - LSU's Athletics Department now has an idea of just how many fans bought cut-outs to stand in for them at Tiger Stadium this football season, and it's a lot.
According to a spokesperson for the department, about 1,500 fans have paid to have their two-dimensional likeness placed in the stands before kickoff Saturday. That's about three times what school officials originally expected to sell through.
LSU announced the promotion last week as a way to allow fans to help cheer on the Tigers even if they couldn't attend home games in person. Fans also have the option to pick up their $50 cut-out at the end of the season.
Like the rest of the SEC, LSU has slashed its attendance capacity in Tiger Stadium due to COVID-19. The restrictions mean only about 25,000 fans will be able to attend a game at one time.