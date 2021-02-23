ATHENS, GA – LSU was defeated by Georgia, 91-78, Tuesday night in the Stegeman Coliseum.
LSU was led by Cam Thomas with 21 points and Javonte Smart was the second-leading scorer with 19 points. Trendon Watford and Josh LeBlanc both had eight boards
Georgia was led by guard Sahvir Wheeler, who had the Bulldogs first triple-double in program history. Wheeler dropped in 12 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, and had 12 dimes. and Toumani Camara led Georgia in points with 22 and K.D. Johnson wasn't far behind with 19 points.
The Tigers will visit Fayetteville, Arkansas to take on No. 20 Arkansas on Saturday, February 27 at 1:00 p.m.