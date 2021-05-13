In normal times the NAHL regular season would have wrapped up last month, but with the sports calendar shifting because of Covid, the Mudbugs have one series remaining. Head coach Jason Campbell has marveled at how well his team has adapted.
"Us older generation so to speak always gripe about the younger generation, right? 'Ah, they're mentally weak' and whatever we want to say about them, right, but I don't find especially our guys to be that way."
Mudbugs forward Jacob Onstott is one of the younger players on the roster and recalls how much of a grind this season has been, "It's definitely been a long season for sure. We've been down here for a long time, but it's been a really great time and great experience. This is my first year of junior hockey and I wouldn't change it for the world. It's a great spot. Shreveport's amazing. It seems kind of quick, too, at the same time, but it's been long but it's been awesome for sure."
Third-year player Billy Feczko has several experiences to draw back on and as the regular season comes to a close against rival Lone Star, he feels confident about how the Bugs have progressed, "A lot of guys as the season has gone on have gotten closer and closer and have stepped up, including myself, and have figured out more of their game and I think, I don't know how else to say it, I just think we're better than Lone Star. Once everything starts to go and team versus team, I think we should win every time."
The Mudbugs season ends with two games against the Brahmas on Friday and Saturday. The puck drops at 7:11pm on both nights.