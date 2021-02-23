BLANCHARD, La. - The Town of Blanchard will distribute free water and food boxes today, Feb. 23 at 12:00 p.m.
The Town of Blanchard says food boxes for the first 100 people will be distributed.
According to Mayor Jim Galambos, seven cases of drinking water will be distributed, and an outside water faucet will be available for residents who need water to flush.
The distribution is happening at Blanchard Town Hall, located at 110 N. Main St.
Water Restoration Update:
Mayor Galambos says water in the Town of Blanchard has been restored to 90% of customers in the system. Water is expected to be fully restored by this afternoon.
A boil advisory is still in effect until the health department provides an update.