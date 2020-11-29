HAYNESVILLE, La. — The entire town of Haynesville is without water this morning due to a ruptured water main, according to city officials.
“We have a ruptured water Main this morning. We will have it repaired as soon as possible,” Mayor Beverlee Killgore said in a Facebook post Sunday.
Sources tell KTBS that city crews are working hard to restore water in the city limits as soon as possible, but repairing the issue is expected to be a lengthy process.
According to Killgore’s social media post, the town “will be out of water for quite a while.” The mayor asks residents to please be patient as crews work to restore the water supply.