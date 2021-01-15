SHREVEPORT, La. - Drivers are urged to use caution Friday morning when heading into Shreveport from Bossier City on Interstate 20.
The left and center lanes on I-20 West at Common Street due to an accident.
Congestion has reached Hamilton Road.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following bayou in Louisiana... Bodcau Bayou At Bayou Bodcau Lake affecting Webster and Bossier Parishes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Bodcau Bayou At Bayou Bodcau Lake. * Until further notice. * At 9:00 AM CST Friday the pool stage was 181.6 feet. * Flood pool stage is 172 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum pool stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM CST Friday was 181.6 feet. * Forecast...The lake is expected to rise to a crest of 182.0 feet Sunday morning. * Impact...Expect bankfull conditions to continue through the end of January on Bayou Bodcau below the lake and on Red Chute Bayou. &&
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following bayou in Louisiana...Arkansas... Bayou Dorcheat Near Springhill affecting Webster Parish and Columbia County. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following bayou in Louisiana... Bayou Dorcheat At Dixie Inn affecting Webster, Bossier and Bienville Parishes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Bayou Dorcheat At Dixie Inn. * Until Sunday evening. * At 9:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 14.9 feet. * Flood stage is 14 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum bayou stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM CST Friday was 15.2 feet. * Forecast...The bayou is expected to fall below flood stage early Sunday morning and continue falling to 11.9 feet Wednesday morning. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Expect minor lowland flooding with the boat ramp suffering overflow. &&
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Arkansas, northwest Louisiana, northeast Texas and southeast Oklahoma. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 6 PM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Wind driven waves will be dangerous in open waters. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&
SHREVEPORT, La. - Drivers are urged to use caution Friday morning when heading into Shreveport from Bossier City on Interstate 20.
The left and center lanes on I-20 West at Common Street due to an accident.
Congestion has reached Hamilton Road.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.