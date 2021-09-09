BATON ROUGE, La. - When senior center Liam Shanahan recently walked down a hallway inside the LSU football operations building, he had to look at a teammate twice to make sure his eyes hadn't deceived him.
Moving past him was Tre Bradford, a sophomore running back who left LSU this summer, transferred to Oklahoma and then decided to re-enter the transfer portal about two weeks ago.
Shanahan thought he saw Bradford. He wasn't wrong.
“When I saw him in the building the other day,” Shanahan said, “I had to do a double take to see if it was really him back in the halls.”
Bradford has returned to LSU, coach Ed Orgeron said Wednesday, confirming reports Bradford rejoined the team. His jersey switched from No. 8, now worn by freshman Malik Nabers, to No. 26. Bradford hasn't received game clearance yet.
“That’s up in the air right now,” Orgeron said. “We’re still waiting to get that cleared. Hoping we can get him ready to play, but I’m not sure if he’ll be able to play this weekend.”
Last season, Bradford rushed 10 times for 58 yards, including 53 yards in LSU’s season finale. He also caught a touchdown as a backup to juniors Tyrion Davis-Price and John Emery Jr.
Bradford returned to an unsettled running back room. Emery may not play for the second straight game this weekend against McNeese State because of an academic issue, and freshman Armoni Goodwin has an injury that prevented him from playing against UCLA.
The Tigers also have Davis-Price, sophomore Josh Williams and freshman Corey Kiner, but LSU struggled to run the ball in the season opener as the offensive line opened few holes, possibly because LSU rarely varied its running plays.
Though Bradford's exact role is unclear, he'll provide more depth to the position.
“He’s a great runner,” sophomore quarterback Max Johnson said. “He sees the holes. He’s actually a really good pass catcher as well. He caught a touchdown for us last year on a rub route. I think he brings great energy. We’re all looking forward to having him back. I think just creates more depth for our running back room.”