The honors continue to roll in for third-year cornerback Tre’Davious White.
White was named first team Associated Press All-Pro as a cornerback on Friday. Fellow AFC East cornerback Stephon Gilmore was named the other first team cornerback.
White is Buffalo’s first first-team All-Pro selection since Mario Williams and Marcell Dareus earned the recognition in 2014.
White is also the first Bills cornerback to be named first team All-Pro since Robert James in 1974.
White tied for the NFL-lead with six interceptions (Stephon Gilmore-NE and Anthony Harris-Minn).
In December, White was named to his first Pro Bowl.