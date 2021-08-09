A tropical storm is expected to form over the Lesser Antilles Monday night, according to the National Hurricane Center.
It would be named Fred if it strengthens into a tropical storm.
The shaded area on the graphic is where a storm could develop and is not a track. The National Hurricane Center releases a track when a tropical depression forms or is about to form.
The categories, in order of increasing strength, are tropical depression, tropical storm and hurricane (categories 1 through 5).
Potential Tropical Cyclone Six is currently about 165 miles east-southeast of Dominica and about 205 miles southeast of Guadeloupe.
The system is moving west-northwest at 15 mph. Forecaster say that general motion is expected to continue for the next few days. It's expected to move over parts of the southern Leeward Islands tonight before passing the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Tuesday. It's then expected to be near Hispaniola on Wednesday.
Forecasters noted that there is low confidence in the details on the future track forecast.
"Although there is high confidence in the overall steering pattern over the next several days, there is lower than normal confidence in the details of the track forecast, especially in the short-range due to the lack of a well-defined center," Senior Hurricane Specialist Daniel Brown and Hurricane Specialist Philippe Papin wrote in the 4 p.m. advisory.
It has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph with some higher gusts. Forecasters believe the system will gradually strengthen over the next 48 hours. It has a high (80%) chance of formation through 48 hours and five days.
Impacts to Gulf coast:
National Weather Service forecasters based in Slidell say it's too soon to know if this system will impact Louisiana.
"It is too soon to know whether this system will have any impact on the northern Gulf Coast region," forecasters said. "However, we are nearing the peak of hurricane season and you should review your hurricane plans."