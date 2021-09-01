NEW ORLEANS - As Ida's remnants brought 30 mph winds, rainfall and flash flood warnings to the northeast, Tropical Storm Larry formed and Tropical Depression Kate weakened in the Atlantic.
In the southwestern Caribbean Sea, Disturbance 1 has a 30% chance of developing into a storm in the next five days.
Here's what to know about the tropics as of 11 a.m. Wednesday from the National Hurricane Center.
Forecasters are tracking a tropical disturbance near the coast of Central America.
Some development is possible over the next several days, forecasters said, as the disturbance moves northwest at 5 to 10 mph. It has a 30% chance of becoming at least a tropical depression within five days and may develop gradually in the Gulf of Mexico.
Tropical Storm Larry
Larry became the season's 12th named storm Wednesday morning in the eastern Atlantic.
Due to low wind shear, warm waters and a moist environment, forecasters expect Larry to strengthen into a major hurricane within 60 hours as it continues its westward trek at 22 mph. Maximum sustained winds are 50 mph, and Larry's track takes it into a gradual northwest turn Thursday and Friday.
No coastal warnings or watches are in effect.
Tropical Depression Kate
Kate was downgraded to a tropical depression. Forecasters expect the system to dissipate by Friday. It is about 910 miles northeast of the Leeward Islands, moving north at 12 mph with winds of 35 mph.
Kate poses no immediate threat to land.