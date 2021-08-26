NEW ORLEANS - A hurricane is expected to make landfall in Louisiana late Sunday or early Monday, hurricane forecasters said Thursday morning.
It will most likely be named Ida or Julian.
Current forecasts have the storm with winds of 110 mph, which makes it a strong Category 2 hurricane, as it approaches land. Category 3 hurricanes have winds of 111 mph.
The hurricane is expected to form from a tropical depression currently in the Caribbean, forecasters said. The depression is heading for the Gulf of Mexico and is expected to strengthen.
The system could bring "potentially dangerous impacts" to the Louisiana coast, including storm surge, wind and heavy rainfall, the National Hurricane Center said.
Sunday is the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.
The Hurricane Hunters, a specialized Air Force Reserve team flying a reconnaissance aircraft, are scheduled to investigate the system Thursday afternoon.