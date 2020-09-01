RUSTON – Louisiana Tech Football will have two additional games nationally televised for the 2020 season in its road contests at Baylor and Southern Miss. Tuesday's announcement completes the 2020 schedule with all 11 regular season games slated for a television or digital format.
LA Tech's season opener against Baylor will air on FOX with kickoff set for 11 a.m. on Sept. 12 at McLane Stadium. Gus Johnson will serve as the play-by-play announcer, Joel Klatt as the analyst and Jenny Taft as the sideline reporter with Chuck McDonald producing.
The Bulldogs conference opener at Southern Miss will now air on ESPN2 at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 19 at M.M. Roberts Stadium.
LA Tech will also have two other games aired on national television through CBS Sports Network, beginning with its home contest against Marshall on Oct. 17 at 5 p.m. at Joe Aillet Stadium. On Nov. 7, Louisiana Tech will travel to North Texas for a 5 p.m. kick at Apogee Stadium on CBS Sports Network.
A pair of Louisiana Tech games will be broadcast by Stadium, starting on Oct. 31 when the Bulldogs host UAB at 2:30 p.m. Kickoff for LA Tech's neutral site game against ULM on Nov. 21 at Independence Stadium is set for 3 p.m. on Stadium.
The five remaining games of the 2020 season will be broadcast by ESPN 3/+, beginning with the Bulldogs' home opener against Houston on Sept. 26 at 6 p.m. LA Tech will have another home contest against UTEP on Oct. 10 with a 6 p.m. kick. On Oct. 24, LA Tech will take on UTSA on the road at 2:30 p.m. at the Alamodome.
Two Louisiana Tech November games will be also broadcast by ESPN 3/+, beginning with LA Tech's home contest against Rice on Nov. 14 at 2:30 p.m., and followed by the Bulldogs' regular season finale at FIU on Nov. 28, at 11 a.m. (CT), at Riccardo Silva Stadium.
The 2020 C-USA Championship game, slated for Dec. 5, will air on CBS Sports Network. Kickoff time will be announced at a later date.
Season tickets are on sale through the Tech Ticket Office by calling (318) 257-3631. The University has announced a ticket assurance plan for football season ticket holders in preparation for the 2020 season at Joe Aillet Stadium.
In the event that any of the home football games are canceled as a result of the public health threat of COVID-19, season ticket holders will have the following options:
Credit toward the 2021 home season (features six games, including a non-conference contest against SMU)
Apply season ticket purchase to the Louisiana Tech Athletic Club (LTAC) as a donation for this year (100 percent tax deduction)
Full refund on games that are impacted
At this time, LA Tech officials have not made a decision on any limited seating (i.e 50% capacity in Joe Aillet Stadium) but will look to make those determinations in the coming weeks as more information becomes available.
2020 LA Tech Football Schedule - Updated
Date Opponent Kick Time TV/Stream
S12 at Baylor 11 a.m. FOX
S19 at Southern Miss 6:30 p.m. ESPN2
S26 Houston Baptist 6 p.m. ESPN3/+
O10 UTEP 6 p.m. ESPN3/+
O17 Marshall 5 p.m. CBS Sports Network
O24 at UTSA 2:30 p.m. ESPN3/+
O31 UAB 2:30 p.m. Stadium
N7 at North Texas 5 p.m. CBS Sports Network
N14 Rice 2:30 p.m. ESPN3/+
N21 vs. ULM (Shreveport) 3 p.m. Stadium
N28 at FIU 11 a.m. ESPN3/+