BATON ROUGE, La. - During a defensive meeting near the beginning of LSU’s open date three weeks ago, the coaching staff showed the players blitzes that soon would become the hallmark of their new scheme.
“Oh, this is different,” senior defensive lineman Glen Logan said, smiling. “I like this.”
LSU had played a 4-3 base defense the past two years as coach Ed Orgeron searched for an attacking front. While the group improved since last season, the Tigers struggled to stop the run. They rarely blitzed. But with Alabama looming on the schedule, LSU’s coaches knew they needed to overhaul their plan in the middle of the season.
Thus began a hurried installation. Over the next two weeks before LSU faced what was the second-highest scoring offense in the country, the staff implemented eight new defenses, Orgeron said. The schemes revolved around blitzes, and they allowed defensive coordinator Daronte Jones to use different formations.
“It was a whole new defense,” sophomore linebacker Mike Jones Jr. said.
The changes worked. LSU held Alabama to a season-low 20 points. Then the Tigers stifled Arkansas’ offense last weekend in a 16-13 overtime loss, cutting the Razorbacks’ average rushing yards per game in half.
LSU had allowed 6.9 yards per play the previous three games. Alabama and Arkansas averaged a combined 4.6 yards, proving that LSU suddenly has a formidable defense as it tries to make a bowl game with two weeks left in the regular season.
“Right now, we're dictating what they're going to do by sending pressure,” senior linebacker Micah Baskerville said. “They've got to get the ball out fast.”
The overhaul began as soon as LSU entered the open date. A former defensive line coach, Orgeron examined the front. As LSU’s players struggled with gap discipline, they had allowed an average of 224 yards rushing to their last four opponents. LSU lost three of the games.
Though Orgeron initiated LSU’s switch to the 4-3 after the 2019 national championship — a scheme that uses four linemen and three linebackers — he realized the scheme made it difficult to stop the run without certain kinds of defensive tackles. Plus, LSU often shifted to a 4-2-5 with five defensive backs when it faced spread offenses. It had become predictable.
“I knew some defenses we could put in that would be better against the run,” Orgeron said.
However, installing a new scheme typically takes an entire offseason. In the past, LSU’s coaches started teaching plays during spring practice. The process stretched into the beginning of preseason camp. Jones remembered it took months to put in a defensive adjustment when he played at Clemson.
“Here,” Jones said, “we literally got it out on a Tuesday and said, 'We're going to play this next Saturday.' ”
LSU’s coaches tweaked the defense throughout the open date, installing the new looks and reassigning keys. They had to change LSU’s run-blocking schemes, and they needed the players to perfect blitzes that had rarely been used this season. LSU had blitzed 41 times over the first eight games. That Friday morning, a senior defensive analyst approached Orgeron.
“Coach, I've got these blitzes,” the analyst said. “I know they're going to get home. But they've got to be zero.”
Zero meant an all-out blitz that Orgeron had never used because it left the middle of the field exposed and defensive backs isolated in man coverage. It was a risk.
“Run them,” Orgeron said.
As LSU changed the scheme, Jones and sophomore BJ Ojulari shifted to outside linebacker, a position that highlighted Jones’ best qualities as a former nickel safety and meant LSU didn’t always have to play the 4-2-5 to defend a spread offense. It could use a 3-4 — three linemen and four linebackers — or drop into cover eight. The Tigers even installed a “Bear” look that uses five players on the line of scrimmage and two linebackers.
The variety created flexibility. Different players could blitz. Logan and the rest of the defensive linemen could try different alignments in the middle of a game. And having more players around the line of scrimmage helped with gap discipline as LSU stopped the run. It was unpredictable again.
“We can show any type of look, and I love it because we can confuse the offense,” Logan said. “They don't know what we're about to do.”
With so much being overhauled at once, the players needed those two weeks to perfect the scheme. The defense practiced more against the scout team offense than usual, and the defenders watched film together. During practice, the defense put itself through various scenarios in order to adjust to difficult situations. Jones sensed the unit felt ready a few days before the Alabama game.
“We got this now,” Jones said.
LSU has since blitzed 45 times over the last two games, particularly on third down to overload the offensive line. Alabama rushed for 6 yards, the fewest in a single game under coach Nick Saban. Arkansas’ only touchdown came on a broken play that was almost a sack.
Now, LSU has to beat UL-Monroe and Texas A&M over the next two games to become bowl eligible. With the offense struggling to score points, its postseason hopes may fall on the revitalized defense, a group that overhauled its scheme within two weeks.
“That all started when I watched the Alabama offense,” Orgeron said. “I just didn’t think we could stay there in the 4-3 and duke it out with them the whole game, and it worked. So, we got a lot of stuff to build off of it. I wish if I could have done anything, I would have started this four years ago.”