Honey.
He's home.
Unrestricted free agent safety Tyrann "Honey Badger" Mathieu, a New Orleans native who is a Super Bowl champion and three-time All-Pro, reached an agreement to play for his hometown NFL team, the team announced Tuesday, May 3.
The addition of Mathieu, who attended St. Augustine High and was an All-American at LSU in Baton Rouge, helps fill one of the Saints' remaining voids on the roster.
Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis hinted at the conclusion of the NFL Draft on Saturday that New Orleans still had areas it needed to address, and that they could be handled in free agency. Mathieu brings to the franchise a 29-year-old, three-time Pro Bowler who has 26 career interceptions (three returned for touchdowns), four forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries in a nine-year career that has spanned three franchises: Arizona, Houston and Kansas City.
Mathieu, who helped Kansas City win Super Bowl LIV in 2019 and helped the Chiefs advance to Super Bowl LV the next season with two of his All-Pro seasons, totaled half of his career interceptions in three seasons (2019-21) with the Chiefs. He also has 76 passes defensed, 41 tackles for loss, 25 quarterback hits and 10 sacks.
Mathieu joins a safety position for the Saints that includes P.J. Williams, Marcus Maye and Justin Evans.
A starter in 120 of 129 regular-season games, Mathieu has displayed the versatility that Saints Coach Dennis Allen covets, playing free and strong safety during his career.