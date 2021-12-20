BATON ROUGE, La. - For the second week in a row, the LSU basketball team moved up in the polls released Monday.
LSU, which is one of just six Division I teams that remain undefeated following the Tigers' 66-57 win over Louisiana Tech on Saturday night, moved up to 17th in the AP poll and 16th in the Ferris Mowers coaches' rankings.
After breaking into the AP rankings at No. 25 two weeks ago and climbing to 19th last week, LSU (11-0) inched up two spots Monday following wins over Northwestern State and Tech.
But the Tigers jumped up four spots in the coaches' poll to No. 16 this week.
In the new AP poll, LSU received 542 points from a nationwide panel of 61 writers and broadcasters. That put the Tigers just behind No. 16 Texas (569) and ahead of No. 18 Xavier (469).
In the coaches' poll, Will Wade's team swapped places with Texas and was 16th with 254 points.
LSU will close out the nonconference portion of its schedule when it hosts Lipscomb at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
The other undefeated teams in Division I are No. 1 Baylor (10-0), No. 6 Arizona (11-0), No. 8 Southern Cal (12-0), No. 9 Iowa State (11-0) and No. 21 Colorado State (10-0).
LSU is one of five Southeastern Conference teams appearing in both polls this week.
Alabama was 10th in the AP poll and 11th in the coaches, Auburn was 12th in both polls, Tennessee was 19th in both, and Kentucky was 20th in AP and 18th in the coaches.
Arkansas, which was 24th in AP and 19th in the coaches a week ago, dropped out of both polls after losing to unranked Hofstra on Saturday.
AP Top 25
(first-place votes in parentheses)
Rank Team Record Points
1. Baylor 10-0 (60) 1,524
2. Duke 10-1 1,445
3. Purdue 10-1 1,360
4. Gonzaga 9-2 1,313
5. UCLA 9-1 1,294
6. Arizona 11-0 (1) 1,230
7. Kansas 9-1 1,210
8. Southern Cal 12-0 937
9. Iowa State 11-0 926
10. Alabama 9-2 897
11. Michigan State 9-2 822
12. Auburn 10-1 782
13. Houston 10-2 780
14. Ohio State 8-2 744
15. Seton Hall 9-1 693
16. Texas 8-2 569
17. LSU 11-0 542
18. Xavier 11-1 469
19. Tennessee 8-2 447
20. Kentucky 8-2 428
21. Colorado State 10-0 328
22. Providence 11-1 266
23. Villanova 7-4 222
24. Wisconsin 9-2 182
25. Texas Tech 6-2 86
Others receiving votes: Oklahoma 65, West Virginia 57, UConn 55, Illinois 49, Loyola Chicago 42, Michigan 9, Arkansas 9, BYU 8, North Carolina 7, San Francisco 6, Wake Forest 5, Virginia Tech 4, Oklahoma State 4, Iowa 3, Minnesota 3, Creighton 2, Memphis 1.
Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll
(first-place votes in parentheses)
Rank Team Record Points
1. Baylor 10-0 (32) 800
2. Duke 10-1 754
3. Purdue 10-1 689
4. Gonzaga 9-2 673
tie, Arizona 11-0 673
6. UCLA 9-1 670
7. Kansas 9-1 639
8. Iowa State 11-0 501
9. Southern Cal 12-0 480
10. Michigan State 9-2 446
11. Alabama 9-2 422
12. Auburn 10-1 412
13. Ohio State 8-2 400
14. Houston 10-2 398
15. Seton Hall 9-1 383
16. LSU 11-0 254
17. Texas 8-2 243
18. Kentucky 8-2 217
19. Tennessee 8-2 215
20. Xavier 11-1 204
21. Colorado State 10-0 203
22. Villanova 7-4 158
23. Providence 11-1 149
24. Wisconsin 9-2 129
25. Texas Tech 8-2 89
Others receiving votes: Arkansas 36. UConn 34, Illinois 24, West Virginia 23, Oklahoma 21, Loyola Chicago 16, Minnesota 15, San Francisco 12, Wake Forest 9, Saint Mary's 3, Florida 2, BYU 2, Michigan 1, Indiana 1.