WASHINGTON - The U.S. will reopen its land borders to nonessential travel next month, ending a 19-month freeze due to the COVID-19 pandemic as the country moves to require all international visitors to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.
The new rules, to be announced today, will allow fully vaccinated foreign nationals to enter the U.S. regardless of the reason for travel starting in early November.
Overnight, the Occupational Safety And Health Administration, or OSHA submitted the text of a new rule that will soon require businesses with more than 100 employees to adopt a COVID-vaccine mandate or require weekly testing. It comes as some states like Texas continue to push back on mandates.
However two Texas based companies, American Airlines and Southwest Airlines, both says they will continue to follow the Federal guidelines. All this as the White House is telling governors to prepare to begin vaccinating elementary-age kids in early November. Once federal regulators give the green light, the pediatric Pfizer vaccine will be distributed in 100-dose packs.
The doses, which are about one-third of what is given to adults, will be sent to thousands of sites, including pediatricians, family doctors, hospitals, health clinics and pharmacies enrolled in a federal program that guarantees the shots are provided for free.