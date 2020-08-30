BATON ROUGE, La. - The U.S. Postal Service is asking for assistance from postal customers to help us continue to provide uninterrupted mail service to all Northeast and Central Louisiana residents.
This applies to residents who live in the following 3-Digit ZIP Code Areas (710, 711, 712, 713, 714) in the wake of Hurricane Laura.
The accumulation of debris around mail receptacles can cause delays in delivery, and in some areas, contractors removing the debris may take mail receptacles, along with the debris. Residents are urged to pile away debris from their mailboxes.
In the aftermath of Hurricane Laura, many carriers are already be back on the street delivering mail, wherever it is safe and accessible to do so. Their presence – a mainstay of the community – represents our commitment to service and helps bring back a sense of normalcy to those affected by the storm.
Customers are reminded they should check our website regularly for the updated information on their mail service.
We are committed to serving our Louisiana customers, as recovery from Hurricane Laura continues.
The latest information on alternate locations for residential and business customers, including where to pick up mail and access retail service, is available here: http://about.usps.com/news/service-alerts/welcome.htm.
We apologize for any inconvenience customers may experience, but the safety of both customers and employees comes first. Updates will be provided as soon as they are available.